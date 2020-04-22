Gov. Edwards: Details about moving state to phase 1 of reopening coming soon

Plans to move Louisiana to phase 1 of reopening could come as early as Monday, April 27, Governor Edwards announced to a newly-formed economic task force.

The task force meeting was held via conference call on Wednesday, April 22. During the call, Governor Edwards said the state is currently about half-way through the 14 day evaluation period that is necessary in the CDC guidelines for reopening.

“We’re literally working non-stop to figure out what makes sense for Louisiana,” he said.

The task force includes representatives from the public and private sector. The goal is to effectively move the state through the reopening process in the best way possible.

“We’re going to be making some decisions pretty quickly to get things going," Gov. Edwards said during his opening remarks.

Later in the call, Gov. Edwards said he hopes to make an announcement Monday with more details about moving to phase 1.

“When we get to phase 1, we don’t go back to where we were 2 months ago, because we can’t do that,” he stressed. “If we do, we know cases are going to spike to a degree that’s unacceptable.”

The statewide Stay at Home order was issued on March 22.

