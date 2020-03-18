Gov. Edwards: No fee for LA Wallet in response to COVID-19

Louisiana's digital ID and driver's license will be made available to residents free of charge, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday. He says LA Wallet is suspending its fee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app, which launched in 2018, became the first fully functioning digital driver’s license available in the United States, according to the governor's office.

"Since the beginning of our partnership, LA Wallet has always kept the people of Louisiana at the forefront of what they do and this latest action is no different," Gov. Edwards said. "There have been many disruptions to our daily lives as we try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, and I want to thank LA Wallet for doing their part to make life a little easier for the people of our great state. Louisianans are resilient and we will get through this together."

The digital license is valid for the life of the user’s license issuance. Once a user’s physical license expires, they must renew their license with the OMV and purchase a new digital license through LA Wallet.

You can find it on your device's app store.

