Gov. Edwards and Pres. Trump meet as GOP lawmakers criticize Edwards' order extension

Some Louisiana Republicans have been increasingly critical of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of the stay at home order. They have been ramping up petitions asking the governor to let local governments make their own decisions to reopen along with a movement for the legislature to overrule the governor’s stay-at-home order. This was happening while the Democratic governor met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington. | Source: AP Photo / Evan Vucci

In a meeting with Gov. Edwards, President Trump touted Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're doing better than anybody in the world by far,” said President Trump. “The people who have worked on it have been incredible. John Bel is a testament to it. Testing is one of the great reasons you have been successful in Louisiana.”

This comes just months after the president campaigned against the Democrat governor, but on Wednesday, they exchanged pleasantries over the handling of the pandemic.

“With a lot of help from our federal partners,” said Edwards. “The best news we got as a state was on Monday when the Admiral said our plans had all been received last Wednesday, and they were going to be able to resource the testing kits. I don't know about five million for the country, but Louisiana is going to do our part with 200,000 per month, and if you extrapolate that out, that comes close to five million.”

But that bipartisan tone is harder to find lately in Louisiana. State Republicans have been on the attack over the governor’s handling of the crisis, saying it’s time for parts of the state to reopen. One of the most outspoken critics has been State Sen. Sharon Hewitt. Last week she started a petition asking the governor to let parish governments decide when to reopen. On Wednesday, she ramped up the attack with a radio ad campaign.

Also, some GOP lawmakers are pushing to have the legislature overturn Gov. Edwards’ orders by getting a majority of one chamber to sign off on it.

“So we had about three weeks ago drafted a petition to overrule his emergency declaration and we sat on it, we didn't really do anything with it for a couple of weeks,” said Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-District 5. “When he did what he did (Monday), we started moving forward with it and we are in the process right now of working it through."

Some GOP lawmakers say a parish-by-parish approach to reopening is the way to go, citing President Trump’s phased plan. Meanwhile, the president is touting the state’s current plan as exemplary.

