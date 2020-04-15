Gov. Edwards announces school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

Gov. Edwards has announced that all of Louisiana public schools will remain closed throughout the 2019-2020 school year.

Earlier on Wednesday, RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell made a similar statement, saying all Rapides Parish schools will remain closed as well.

Gov. Edwards clarified that “education will still continue” via distance learning.

For most schools, the current school year ends in May. Gov. Edwards said it is not feasible for school to resume like normal during the current school year.

