Gov. Edwards appoints new head of gaming board

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, June 3 the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Mike Noel as the new chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Noel, who will retire from Louisiana State Police, will replace Ronnie Jones, who has been in the position since 2013.

Noel served with LSP for more than 30 years, the governor’s office says, and in June of 2017 was named assistant superintendent/chief of staff by LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves. Noel was responsible for carrying out executive-level responsibilities and day-to-day operations of LSP by overseeing nearly 2,000 employees and a budget of more than $300 million.

“I’m pleased that LTC Noel has accepted the position to head the Gaming Control Board. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and has served the state well during his tenure with State Police, which is why I have no doubt he will do the same in this new role,” said Edwards. “I look forward to working with him and continuing to build on the successes of former Chairman Jones and strengthening our relationship with the gaming industry.”

“I am humbled and appreciative of Governor Edwards for having the confidence in me to be successful in this appointment,” said Noel. “I have spent my entire professional life in public service and I am excited to continue that service as chairman of the Gaming Control Board. I look forward to building upon the success of Chairman Jones’ tenure by continuing to work with the Board, elected officials, industry representatives, and the public to promote economic development and ensure the integrity of gaming in Louisiana.”

Before his management role at LSP, Noel worked as the command inspector of the Gaming Enforcement Division, in which he worked for more than 17 years. Noel also served on the Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force in 2016 and 2017.

Noel graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration. He has received numerous awards, including the Professional Excellence Award and Meritorious Service Award.

