Gov. Edwards creates new commission to help guide the state in getting the economy back up and running

Governor John Bel Edwards says the COVID-19 numbers in the New Orleans area are moving in the right direction, but now is not the time to stop taking precautions.

The skyline of New Orleans is seen at night from the air just after sunset | Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert

When focusing in on the COVID-19 numbers in Region 1, or in the New Orleans area, the numbers are much lower than what state leaders anticipated.

There are currently about 790 COVID patients in the hospital in New Orleans, but the governor says the state models showed there could have been as many as 3,000 people in the hospital at this time.

He believes if the "Stay at Home" orders would not have been followed, that certainly would have been case.

He says it’s proof that it’s working and the "Stay at Home" order must continue. Also, the governor says he knows getting the state’s economy back up and running is important, but it’s a delicate balance not to open too much too fast. Because of that, he’s created a new commission called the Resilient Louisiana Commission.

"They’re going to look at our economy and make recommendations that will make our economy more resilient so that we can open them up and get workers back to work, but do so in a way that protects public health,” Edwards said.

The governor says recovery in terms of healthcare will be extremely important and he expects the restoration of healthcare, outside of COVID-19, will be the first to reopen. He hopes to have more information soon about how all that will happen.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.