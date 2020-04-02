Gov. Edwards launches new text alert system to give La. residents COVID-19 updates

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ office has created a new text alert system to provide residents with timely updates on COVID-19 and other important information.

Residents can opt-in to the new system by texting LACOVID to 67283.

“I encourage all Louisianans to sign-up for the new text alert system and stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information. We are all in this together, and having the most recent information is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have not yet begun to flatten the curve in Louisiana, and we need the people of our great state to be good neighbors, stay at home and socially distance themselves now more than ever."

Gov. Edwards says residents who have opted in for updates will also receive instructions to sign up for Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to provide key context to first responders.

Through the Smart911 app or smart911.com, residents can create a Safety Profile that contains critical information including pre-existing conditions and quarantine status.

Gov. Edwards says the information in the safety profiles allows officials to proactively identify and communicate with those at greatest risk while also giving first responders the critical information they need to protect themselves from exposure and arrive on the scene fully informed.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.