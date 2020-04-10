Gov. Edwards orders flags at half-staff in honor of State Rep. Reggie Bagala

State Rep. Reggie Bagala | Source: Louisiana House of Representatives
Updated: Fri 3:52 PM, Apr 10, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of the Governor) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the Louisiana State Capitol until sunset on April 13, 2020, as an expression of respect for Rep. Reggie Bagala, who passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Before he was elected to represent the people of House District 54, Rep. Bagala served his home parish of Lafourche as the parish administrator from 2014-2017, the parish council's auditor from 2017-2019 and then as the parish community services director.

"Yesterday, we lost a member of the Louisiana Legislature due to COVID-19. Newly elected Rep. Reggie Bagala spent his life making his community and south Louisiana a better place," Gov. Edwards said. "He was a devoted family man and public servant, and Rep. Bagala will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to keep his family in your prayers – as well as the families of all who have suffered due to this illness."

The governor's executive order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Office of the Governor. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus