Gov. Edwards praises state's peaceful Floyd protests

Gov. John Bel Edwards is thanking the people of Louisiana for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The state has avoided the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that he doesn’t expect to use the Louisiana National Guard to assist local and state police in their response to the Floyd protests.

Cities across Louisiana have seen demonstrations numbering from a few dozen people in some areas to thousands in others.

The protesters are calling for change in policing methods and the national dialogue on race.

