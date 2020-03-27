WATCH: Gov. Edwards provides updates on COVID-19 in La. on Friday

(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to discuss updates on COVID-19 in Louisiana.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the rise in his state's coronavirus cases, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana is scrambling to ready makeshift hospitals and track down ventilators amid a steady uptick in the outbreak. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Edwards said Louisiana has had a 19% increase in cases of COVID-19 since Thursday. The state is analyzing the numbers to learn more about the trends.
