Gov. Edwards provides updates on COVID-19 in La. on Thursday

Gov. John Bel Edwards provided updates on COVID-19 in Louisiana at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about the rise in his state's coronavirus cases, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana is scrambling to ready makeshift hospitals and track down ventilators amid a steady uptick in the outbreak. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

Edwards announced that President Trump granted two 250-bed federal field hospitals for Louisiana.

"The numbers we have today are once again very staggering," he said. He continued that he hopes the public is paying attention.

He also announced that 955 soldiers from the National Guard are assisting in COVID-19 relief efforts in Louisiana.

Edwards stressed that COVID-19 is not just an urban area issue. He stated "there is no place where it isn't," and that some places just have not detected it yet.

"COVID-19 is all across our state," Edwards continued. "Quite frankly, the life you could save could be your own. All you have to do to save your life is to stay home."

Edwards said that all age groups are at risk, saying a 17-year-old recently died from the virus in New Orleans.

He continued that Louisiana is tied with New Jersey for number two with COVID-19 cases per capita.

Edwards said officials are projecting they will need 1,000 more hospital beds in New Orleans by April 8.

