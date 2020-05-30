Gov. Edwards releases statement on death of George Floyd

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Saturday regarding the death of George Floyd.

“Although I never knew George Floyd, I will never forget him or the fact that his death was both terribly wrong and completely and easily avoidable,” Gov. Edwards said. “No one who sees the video of his death can deny this, which is why it is important for all of us, regardless of the color of our skin, or ethnicity, to speak out against this great injustice.”

Read the full statement below:

A statement from Gov. Edwards on the death of George Floyd. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/9Ggc2oOwpI — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 30, 2020

