Gov. Edwards renames bill in memory of April Dunn, staffer who passed away from COVID-19

On Wednesday, June 3, Governor John Bel Edwards signed HB 848 into law; the bill renames Act 833 of 2014 the April Dunn Act.

Dunn was an advocate for those with disabilities who worked in the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs before she passed away from COVID-19 on March 28.

The legislature passed Act 833 back in 2014 to provide a pathway to promotion and graduation for some students with disabilities. After its passage, Louisiana joined many other states in recognizing the role a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) has in their education.

The April Dunn Act has become the first act signed into law of the 2020 session.

“Although April was not able to earn a high school diploma, that did not stop her from learning and helping others. Because of April, countless students with disabilities in Louisiana now have a pathway to earn a high school diploma,” Edwards said. “She was a tremendous asset to our team and to the State of Louisiana. Her enthusiasm and passion for life made a difference in everyone she came in contact with, and her work improved the lives of all Louisianans, including those with disabilities. The April Dunn Act further cements her legacy as a tireless advocate, and I am honored to name Act 1 of 2020 after her. We mourn April’s loss every day, but her infectious smile and advocacy live on forever in our hearts and minds. I ask everyone to please continue to keep April’s family, friends, and colleagues in their prayers.”

Dunn testified in support of Act 833 and worked tirelessly to see it pass, the governor’s office says.

