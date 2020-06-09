Gov. Edwards signs bill to ban vaping in cars with children

Vaping with a child in the car soon will be illegal in Louisiana.

Louisiana law already prohibited drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle.

A bill by Gretna Rep. Joe Marino adds vaping to that list.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he signed the measure into law.

The new prohibition takes effect in August.

Lawmakers passed the new law in the regular session that ended June 1.

