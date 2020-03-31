Gov. Edwards signs proclamation for out-of-state medical professionals to practice in La.

On Tuesday, March 31, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that eases medical licensure laws to make it easier for healthcare professionals from out-of-state to come to Louisiana to practice during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am so incredibly grateful for our medical professionals here in Louisiana and those from other states who have volunteered to come to our state and help,” Gov. Edwards said. “We desperately need these professionals to join our local healthcare heroes to fight COVID-19 in Louisiana,” said Edwards.

Healthcare workers from out of state can get free flights through Delta Airlines into Louisiana to help as medical volunteers. First, they should register at LAVA.DHH.louisiana.gov. People who want to take advantage of this in Louisiana should email LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

Click here to see the full proclamation.

