Gov. Edwards to announce whether state will reopen during 2:30 p.m. press conference

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether Louisiana will move to reopen the state with a Phase 1 approach, or extend the Stay at Home order for a third time.

Louisiana has remained one of the hardest-hit states for the duration of the crisis, which prompted Gov. Edwards to extend the Stay at Home order. The order was extended until May 15, but the order came with some changes.

After issuing the extension, Gov. Edwards said he would make an announcement on May 11 regarding what will come next. That press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

