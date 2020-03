Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to update the state on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Gov. Edwards plans to meet with the Unified Command Group before making his public address.

This meeting comes after the governor activated dozens of national guardsmen to aid with the state's response and called for The Department of Education to waive attendance, testing requirements for teachers and students.

