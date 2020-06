Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a Unified Command Group meeting on Louisiana’s response to Tropical Depression Cristobal on Monday, June 8.

Afterword, he will discuss the state’s response to the storm, which made landfall Sunday afternoon, and on Louisiana’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, June 7, there were 48,816 people with coronavirus in Louisiana and 2,825 deaths.

