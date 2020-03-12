WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds joint news conference with U.S. Surgeon General on Louisiana’s COVID-19 cases

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a joint news conference with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on March 12 to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Louisiana currently has 14 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in six parishes throughout the state, according to health officials.

The governor says the state will place restrictions on visiting nursing homes and prisons for 30 days.

Presumptive cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The CDC can take several days to return test results to the state.

However, Gov. Edwards and other state health officials say they are treating the cases as if they are confirmed positives.

Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH's general information line at 1-855-523-2652 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

