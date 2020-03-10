Gov. Edwards to meet with coronavirus task force

Governor John Bel Edwards will meet with a special COVID-19 task force Tuesday, March 10, after Louisiana health officials confirmed the state’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

The task force, created last month by Edwards, is made up of state and federal officials from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the Office of Public Health, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard, the United States Coast Guard, Louisiana State Police, and several other agencies.

At the meeting, Edwards will ask for any updates or formal recommendations.

Edwards says there are no plans to cancel any festivals or events coming up, including St. Patrick’s Day parades, Jazz Fest, and French Quarter Fest.

Health officials say they are most worried about protecting the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Fourteen others in the state tested negative, Edwards said.

“The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient,” said Edwards. "Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state.”

Anyone with questions about the virus can contact the CDC’s coronavirus general information line at 1-855-523-2652 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

