Gov. John Bel Edwards announces new plans to fight coronavirus pandemic

Gov. John Bel Edwards is announcing new strategies to combat coronavirus.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus during his Legislative Session address on March 9. (Source: WAFB)

On March 16, Edwards announced that the state is limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people. Louisiana is also closing casinos, bars and movie theaters. This will also include limiting restaurants to delivery and drive-through orders only. Edwards announced that this will also affect gyms and fitness centers.

Watch Gov. Edwards' March 16 press conference in the video.

