Graduating nursing students prepare for COVID-19

Graduating nurses at SOWELA Technical Community College’s School of Nursing and Allied Health are gearing up to enter the workforce, ready to help fight against COVID-19.

“We’re nervous, we’re excited," said graduating senior Alexis Miles. “We’re just getting ready to get into the workforce and into the pandemic and really make a difference. But we are just really nervous on how is this going to impact us.”

Despite the coronavirus situation being new to them, the students have discussed disaster preparedness in classes through simulations and lectures.

Miles said she feels a mix of emotions, like most of her peers.

“Since we’re so short of nurses and everything is so needed right now, are they going to throw us just kind of in there? That’s some of what my classmates were saying," Miles said. “But I’m sure our facilities will take care of us. It’s kind of something, I don’t want to say you like signed up for it, but it’s kind of something I picked, so I’m not scared about it. I’m more anxious to see what will happen.”

Miles will be graduating from SOWELA in May and plans to join the workforce after graduation.

Kristine Stout, interim dean for the school of nursing and allied health, said experts and guest speakers have come and talked to students about different types of disaster preparedness.

“It may not be on a virus like what we’re talking about, but it can be on any type of disaster preparedness and going over those types of things with them,” Stout said.

Stout, who is also an RN and MPN, said the approach to a disaster is the same for health care workers, regardless of what it is.

“No matter if it’s nurses, doctors, physical therapists, scrub techs, whoever it is, you have to go back to your basic, your learning, and that is safety,” Stout said. “You know, how to take care of yourself safely, how to take care of your patient safely, how to put on and take off that PPE.”

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.