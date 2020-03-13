Grand jury indicts Melanie Curtin in connection with Dennis Perkins rape case; Curtin pleads not guilty

A Livingston Parish grand jury has indicted Melanie Curtin, the third person arrested in connection to the Dennis Perkins case.

The grand jury returned two bills for aggravated rape and video voyeurism on March 3. An indictment simply means a grand jury believes there’s enough evidence to proceed with a trial in the matter.

According to filed documents, Curtin allegedly “…participated in the rape of an adult victim, with the assistance of Dennis Perkins, without lawful consent of the victim” on or around Nov. 8, 2014.

On Thursday, March 12, Curtin pleaded not guilty.

On the same date, she’s accused of video voyeurism in that she allegedly, “…assisted in using a camera, videotape, photo-optical, photo-electric, or any other image recording device for the purpose of observing, viewing, photographing, filming, or videotaping a person, an adult victim, without the consent of the victim to the specific instance of observing, viewing, photographing, filming or videotaping, and for a lewd and lascivious purpose.”

Curtin was arrested Feb. 1 as she got off a cruise ship in New Orleans. She was released from jail after posting a $350,000 property surety bond. A condition of that bond is Curtin must wear a GPS monitoring device at all times.

Curtin requested to leave the state, but a Livingston Parish judge denied the request, saying she could only leave Livingston Parish, not the State of Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Dennis Perkins is facing 78 felonies in connection to a child sex abuse case. His wife, Cynthia Perkins, who has since filed for divorce, is also facing 72 felonies.

Dennis Perkins was a high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy. Cynthia Perkins was a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker. Both are accused of child rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with semen to school children. Dennis is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.

Curtin is not accused in any child abuse cases.

