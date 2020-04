The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

If you know the whereabouts of Madisyn Puckett, 14, please contact the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 627-3261, on the office's Facebook page, or through grantso.org.

We will update this article as we learn more.

