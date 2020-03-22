Grant Parish High School student tests positive for COVID-19

According to Grant Parish Superintendent, Paxton Teddlie, a Grant Parish High School student tested positive for COVID-19.

Paxton sent this statement out to faculty members, students and parents:

"Students/Parents/Faculty of Grant High. This is to inform you of a positive case of COVID 19 from a student at Grant High School. The student was in school on Friday, March 13th and went to an ER to get tested. Today, it was confirmed that the test was positive. I have been in contact with the Louisiana Department of Health. The recommendations are to follow all protocols regarding sanitation. Temperatures should be checked twice a day and if it is 100.4 or over you may want to contact your physician to determine if a test is recommended. Paxton Teddlie, Superintendent"

The superintendent said Grant Parish schools will continue taking precautions to prevent spreading of the virus.

