Grant Parish men cited for deer hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Grant Parish residents for alleged deer violations on April 13.

Agents cited Corey J. Holloway, 31, of Dry Prong, and Gregory Knapp, 35, of Pineville, for possession of an illegally taken deer. Holloway was also cited for hunting deer without basic and big game hunting licenses, taking deer during a closed season, taking deer with an illegal weapon, and gross littering.

Agents received information on April 8 about a deer carcass that was dumped at a Grant Parish household dump site. Agents were able to obtain surveillance video footage of the dump site and identified a vehicle with two men pulling into the dump site at 4:30 a.m. on April 8 and offloading a deer carcass.

On April 13 agents interviewed Holloway who admitted to harvesting the deer behind his residence on April 8 with a .22 caliber rimfire rifle. Agents then learned that Holloway and Knapp cleaned the deer at Holloway’s residence and later drove to the dumpsite and dumped the carcass.

Agents seized the meat from the illegally taken deer and the .22 caliber rifle.

Taking deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking deer with an illegal weapon carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken deer brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Gross littering carries up to a $900 dollar fine and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement work program. Hunting without basic and big game hunting license carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense.

