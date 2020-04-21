Grant Parish native earns 2020 Distinguished CFRN award

A Grant Parish native proved that even if you’re from a small community, you can still do big things.

Flight Nurse Tonya Barnard has been named the recipient of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing 2020 Distinguished CFRN Award.

According to Air One Alpha, the annual, national award recognizes one top Transport Nurse who exemplifies and advocates for certified nursing excellence.

Barnard said receiving this award gives her pride in not only herself, but also her family, friends, and coworkers who encourage her to be the best she can be.

"It’s one of the highlights of my career,” Barnard said. “You know it's something that I've worked for, not just for this award but I've worked to be the best flight nurse I could be, and to be chosen out of the whole United States CFRN holders, it's pretty amazing,"

