Montgomery man arrested for second degree murder

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday night of a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the road in the Dartigo community.

When a deputy arrived, he discovered Sawyer Davidson, 21, of Montgomery, deceased inside of the vehicle.

Casey Perkins, 36, of Montgomery was determined to be a suspect in the death of Davidson.

The Montgomery Police Department located Perkins and took him into custody.

Perkins was arrested for second degree murder.

