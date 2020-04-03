Grocery shopping during a pandemic: one family member, one cart, one trip per week

On Thursday our smartphones went off at 4 pm, with an emergency alert from Governor Edwards officially extending the stay at home order until April 30th.

Governor Edwards says grocery shopping is not meant to be a family activity during a pandemic.

Grocery stores are still open during this time and will remain open, but when you head out to grocery shop this weekend keep in mind that it's not meant to be a family activity right now. Governor Edwards has repeatedly urged us all to cut down on non-essential trips to the store during several of his press conferences over the last couple of weeks. He says that during a national health emergency you should stick to one person from your household, with one cart, making one trip per week, and only buying the food you need for a week or two, so there's enough to go around for everyone.

Remember that ordering online and doing a grocery pickup will keep you out of the store entirely. Edwards says if we all follow that rule, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19. Some stores are now limiting the number of people allowed to shop. On Friday morning Target announced it will be limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.