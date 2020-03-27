The National Guard helping out in Rapides Parish

The men and women in the National Guard are doing everything they can to help fight global COVID-19 pandemic, and assist the public as the virus continues to sweep through the state.

As of right now, there are nearly 1,000 guardsmen activated to help with the pandemic. Friday, the guardsmen assisted in Rapides Parish at the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

"It really boosts my morale," Joshua Owens, one the guardsmen said. "It boosts the morale of my troops to be here, and see what we are being able to help influence."

"Many of the volunteers that the food bank relies on at our facility... are now staying at home," Jayne Wright-Velez, the executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana said. "Many of our clients are on the edge as far as being able to afford food, that's why we provide support to them every month."

The food bank anticipates the demand for food will rise, as several school districts will be forced to cut back on their lunch programs. The food bank asks for your help with donations and volunteer service.