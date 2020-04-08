HHS awarding over $30M in federal funding to La. healthcare facilities

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding more than $30 million in federal funding to Louisiana healthcare facilities to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

The funds will be dispersed to 34 healthcare facilities in 40 parishes across the state.

The grant money is part of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package signed into law by President Trump on March 27 that provides emergency assistance for American families and businesses.

“Health care workers in Louisiana have been handling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Congress passed the CARES Act to provide them with resources to help them handle the epidemic. I thank them all for risking their own health to save lives,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy.

We asked Sen. Cassidy's office which facilities in Rapides, Grant, Avoyelles, Vernon, Allen, Natchitoches and LaSalle Parishes are getting money. 3 facilities will be getting a total of $2,406,390 in our area:

- Outpatient Medical Center, Inc. (Natchitoches) — $670,565

- Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc. (Alexandria) — $746,195

- SWLA Center for Health Services (Oberlin) — $989,630

