H&R Block has issued a statement for customers concerned about their stimulus checks.

The company says customers who receive d their 2019 Tax refund on an emerald card will still receive their payments.

“If H&R Block receives payments from the IRS to be placed on Emerald Cards, we are processing them. Anyone who no longer has their Emerald Card should contact H&R Block at 1-866-353-1266. “

