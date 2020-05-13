Hair salons prep to re-open

Since Gov. Edwards gave the green light for Phase 1 of re-opening, many businesses have been busy, especially hair salons.

Source: KALB

Two months of no professional hair care service has the phones ringing non-stop.

“It’s like they won the lottery,” said John Cormier with Hairology Studios. “They pretty much have been waiting by their phones the entire time.”

But how does a business that requires close contact manage to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines?

“We do have to follow the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology’s requirements that are laid forward for this,” said Cormier.

While it’s possible to get the job done, salons will have to change the way they function, and so will their clients.

Leslie Cloud, the owner of Cloud 9 Hair Salon, said, “After everyone leaves, we have to sanitize everything they were around, everything they touched.”

“Each stylist is only allowed one client per each stylist for the salon,” Cormier said. “We have eight feet apart for each station.”

Every person in the salon will have to wear masks, including the clients.

But adjusting to a new normal is worth it, because during a time like this, it’s more than just a haircut for many stylists.

“It’s something so little, but with all this craziness going on in the world, we’re going to be able to give them a little taste of regular life again,” Cormier said.

Phase one of re-opening begins Friday, May 15.