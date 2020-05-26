17-year-old drowns in Grand Isle Memorial Day weekend

Tragedy struck over the Memorial Day weekend in Grand Isle where police said a Hammond teenager drowned on Saturday, with two other family members hospitalized after getting caught in strong currents.

Grand Isle police chief Laine Landry said police were first called out Sunday, searching for more than an hour before finding Aguilar’s body. Chief Landry said a 15-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman who were relatives of the teen were rescued.

The second teen was flown by helicopter to a hospital in New Orleans while the woman was hospitalized closer to Grand Isle.

Chief Landry said Aguilar and his relatives were part of a large family that came to fish and swim.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.