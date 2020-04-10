Hard Rock owners miss court-ordered deadline; demolition delayed

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the owners of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site failed to meet a court-ordered deadline, which will push back the demolition.

Cantrell says 1031 Canal Development was supposed to submit a detailed plan for demolition at the site-- stamped by a licensed engineer.

She says the failure to meet the deadline will delay the demolition of the building and the recovery of the remains of two of the victims.

1031 Canal Development later released a statement regarding the situation.

“Contrary to previous reports and the City’s press release, there is no court order for submission of stamped engineering plans for demolition, only a request (and an artificial deadline) from the City. Pursuant to that request, engineering plans are being prepared by a licensed engineer working with Kolb, with an expected submission date of April 22.”

Kolb Grading is a demolition contractor that is preparing to mobilize at the site after Easter, according to the statement.

1031 Canal Development is working with Kolb to carry out the demolition. The owners also stated the project is fully funded.

In response to the cities making public the deadline, the owners stated there is no court order for submission of stamped engineering plans regarding the demolition.

DH Griffin was previously requested by the city to implode the Hard Rock construction site. However, they allegedly failed to provide engineering for the implosion and insurance agreed upon with state, city and 1031, according to the statement.

The owners commented on the remains still residing in the building:

"From the time the building collapsed, 1031 Canal Development has been working to retrieve the remains of the two men who died in the collapse and remain in the building and demolish the building safely. However, since the collapse, the City has exercised control over the site."

Email correspondence was sent to nearby business owners with a list stating the latest information on the Hard Rock. A copy of it can be found here.

