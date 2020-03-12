Harlem Globetrotters game at Rapides Parish Coliseum postponed

The Rapides Parish Coliseum announced that the Harlem Globetrotters game scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been postponed due to concerns for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The Globetrotters say they will be suspending planned games on their domestic U.S. tour from March 13 through March 19.

Decisions regarding the remaining U.S. domestic dates on the 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will be made next week. The North American portion of the Domestic tour is currently scheduled to run through April 19.

The Globetrotters encourage all ticket holders to hold on to tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible. All tickets for postponed games will be honored.

