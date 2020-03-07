Heart disease survivor speaks about his 3 heart surgeries before turning 18 at the Cenla Heart Walk

It's a well-known fact heart disease is the leading cause of death in America.

Logan Poret speaks about his battle with heart disease during the Cenla Heart Walk. | KALB

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 37 seconds in the United States. Saturday morning in Downtown Alexandria residents did what they could to put a dent in those statistics by participating in the Cenla Heart Walk.

The American Heart Association aimed to raise $10,000. While at the heart walk, one survivor spoke about his experience battling heart disease, and how he had three heart surgeries before his 18th birthday.

"I had three heart surgeries and 11 heart cath," Logan Poret, a heart disease survivor said. "I just had to fight and then I survived."

"When Logan was born...[he had heart disease and] he had his first open-heart surgery," Andrea Poret, Logan's aunt said. "He had his first open-heart surgery at 6 weeks old. He had two more surgeries at nine-months-old, and due to the funds raised by all of these organizations. Logan doesn't have to have open-heart surgery anymore. He can everything through a heart cath. When he would have had to have open-heart surgery. So, it's a great benefit."

According to The American Heart Association, they wanted to $765,000 nationwide Saturday.