Suspect arrested after crashing car into Hammond target, planting fake explosive devices nearby

Dozens of police officers, including the FBI and ATF, converged on a Target store in Hammond early Friday afternoon (June 5) after someone reportedly drove a vehicle into the store and dropped a possible explosive device inside.

Authorities also responded to a nearby Dollar General Store and Sanderson Farms, where the man reportedly also visited before driving to Target. Dollar General is on Wardline Road in Hammond.

Police say they’re investigating a total of four suspicious packages at various scenes. A suspicious package was also left in the parking lot of Sanderson Farms, police say.

Police say one person was taken into custody. The man taken into custody also had a “suspicious device” on his body, police say.

The man has been identified as Walter Allbritton III, 41, of Ponchatoula. He’s facing the following charges:

•Terrorism (3 counts)

•Terrorizing (3 counts)

•Resisting an officer (multiple counts)

•Attempted armed robbery

•Attempted aggravated arson

•Aggravated assault with a vehicle

•Aggravated criminal damage to property

•Manufacturing and possession of a delayed-action incendiary device

•Aggravated assault of a peace officer

No shots were fired and only one minor injury was reported. The person was cut by glass, authorities say, and treated on scene.

Also, police say they’re working to see if Allbritton acted alone.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) in on the scene at the Target store. That’s the unit of state police that handles hazardous materials and explosives.

“The Hammond Police Department is working an active scene by Hammond Square Mall,” Hammond police said in a Facebook post at 1:45 p.m. Friday. “No one has been injured. One person is in custody. Please avoid the mall area until further notice.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Hammond Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Southeastern Louisiana University Police.

A Louisiana State Police spokesman said the Hammond Police Department is investigating the case and referred all questions to that agency.

One witness said she was at a register paying for her items inside Target when she heard a “loud boom” and looked over and spotted the vehicle driving into the store.

Most businesses near the scene have since closed.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said during his Friday afternoon news conference on COVID-19 that he has been briefed on the incident.

Edwards said he has been told initial information indicates this situation has nothing to do with the ongoing protests and incidents of violence in the country.

“That’s based on some very preliminary information I got just before I walked out, although, I don’t entirely rule that out,” Edwards said. “I think there may have been another cause for this. Obviously, not one that’s justified. But, it could have been motivated by something totally different.”

