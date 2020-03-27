Hessmer woman killed, ejected from tractor on HWY 1196

A Hessmer woman was killed after being ejected from a tractor being towed on HWY 1196 at Woodson Road.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a truck being driven by George Tyler, 82, was towing a tractor operated by Theresa Jeansonne, 48.

While towing the tractor, Tyler began to turn right into a private drive. However, Jeansonne failed to properly negotiate the turn. As a result, the tractor overturned causing her to be ejected.

As a result of the crash, Jeansonne sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tyler was not injured and impairment is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.

