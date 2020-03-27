Hessmer woman killed, ejected from tractor on HWY 1196

Source: MGN
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 7:18 PM, Mar 27, 2020

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Hessmer woman was killed after being ejected from a tractor being towed on HWY 1196 at Woodson Road.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a truck being driven by George Tyler, 82, was towing a tractor operated by Theresa Jeansonne, 48.

While towing the tractor, Tyler began to turn right into a private drive. However, Jeansonne failed to properly negotiate the turn. As a result, the tractor overturned causing her to be ejected.

As a result of the crash, Jeansonne sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tyler was not injured and impairment is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus