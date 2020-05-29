Housing upgrades at Fort Polk

Fort Polk plans to use $155 million to upgrade housing at the military installation. Earlier this year, the army initiated the pilot program to improve the quality of at Fort Polk, Fort Irwin (California), and Fort Wainwright (Alaska).

Thursday evening, Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the Commanding General for Fort Polk and JRTC gave updates about the process of improving the quality of life at the installation, and one of the key topics was housing.

"Over the next several years, you will see new home construction," BG Frank said. "You will see new home construction. Also, new like home construction, which means we're tearing down many of the old homes that we have on the installation, and leaving the pad and cement. Then rebuilding that home... [there's] almost 1,500 renovations across the installation."

According to BG Frank, most of the soldiers at the installation will probably not see those housing improvements during their tenure, but the next generation of soldiers will.

