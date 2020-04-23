How is COVID-19 impacting Cenla's economy?

COVID-19 is hitting businesses hard across the world, but how is the virus impacting Central Louisiana’s economy?

Economic professor Dr. Randall Dupont at LSUA has been studying that. They created an economic dashboard to track trends like tax revenue and mobility. So far, it’s a wait and see.

“We don’t have the full impact of COVID-19 yet, we are waiting on some data to become available,” said Dr. Dupont.

However, Dupont said Cenla had a strong first quarter in sales tax revenue before the virus hit. He believes that could cushion any blows.

“So we have sort of a buffer which is very good news,” said Dupont. “The first three months have been very good so if there is going to be a decline, I think it will be minimized by the fact that the first quarter has been better than average.”

Interestingly enough, Dupont said despite the shutdown, tracking software shows we are moving around more in Cenla, specifically grocery stores.

“If you are looking at this as a business, more people are moving around which means increased activity. Now from a healthcare professional standpoint, you may not want that,” said Dupont.

But how will Cenla fare compared to the rest of Louisiana? Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance President Jim Clinton said we are in a unique position.

“Well, it’s interesting. First of all, the Cenla economy is not structured like the rest of the Louisiana economy,” said Clinton.

Specifically, Clinton said Cenla does not rely on oil and tourism nearly as much as the rest of Louisiana.

“Central Louisiana doesn’t have significant oil properties so we are somewhat insulated from that part of the downturn,” said Clinton.

Clinton also pointed to manufacturing staying strong in Cenla.

“Very few layoffs, not a huge impact there at all so far and that has provided some relative stability,” said Clinton.

But for retail, restaurants and hotels, it’s been a tough blow.

“We certainly are seeing plenty of layoffs and job losses. People are suffering,” said Clinton.

But for the full impact, Dupont said we should see the full impact of COVID-19 in Cenla when March’s numbers come out.

“That will start giving us the full inclination of how it has impacted us,” said Dupont.

