How to appeal Medicaid eligibility decisions during COVID-19 pandemic

Louisiana Medicaid recipients who’ve been told they no longer qualify for coverage in letters dated March 1 or later are allowed to file an appeal 120 days from the date at the top of their letter.

Appeal the decision through the following methods:

1.) Write the reason you disagree with the decision on the back of the decision letter and then mail or fax it to Medicaid as directed on the letter.

2.) Fax the decision letter to the Division of Administrative Law at 225-219-9823 or mail it to the Division of Administrative Law, Department of Health Section, P. O. Box 4189, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4183.

3.) Request an appeal by phone by calling Medicaid Customer Service at 1-888-342-6207 or the Division of Administrative Law at 225-342-5800.

The most recent round of letters, about 23,548, went out across the state earlier in February.

Recipients had 10 days to respond with the requested information.

Letters that went unanswered resulted in a second letter being sent out in mid-March saying coverage is ending effective March 31.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normally short window individuals have to appeal losing their Medicaid coverage was extended to the 120-day period

Newly designed renewal letters have some information already filled in.

That’s because health officials are hoping to make it easier for recipients to get them back within the 10-day period.

Back in 2018, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) dealt with complaints that people who qualified for Medicaid coverage were getting booted from the system because they couldn’t reply within the timeframe.

Officials hope prefilling information will solve that issue.

The encouraging news is not all hope is lost for those booted from the program.

Anyone who loses coverage can contact the Federal Insurance Marketplace to see if they can qualify for alternative assistance. That can be done by clicking the link here.

Medicaid recipients who experience fluctuating or seasonal changes in employment are encouraged to reapply for coverage when they become eligible again.

