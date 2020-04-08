How to get your family budget in order to make the most out of your stimulus check

April is National Financial Literacy Month. Now, is a great time to look over your financial habits, especially during a time of economic hardship.

According to local financial experts, the first step to a healthy family budget is to take stock in what you have.

“Sit down with a pen and paper and get a good understanding of what your income is, especially if it has changed due to the coronavirus,” said Kim Champman, Financial Literacy Coordinator for Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

Chapman knows the pandemic changes a few things with your budget.

“Normally, I say budget monthly. But because things are constantly changing, I say take things a week at a time,” she said.

Chapman also said you need to account for four priorities in your budget during the pandemic. First, is housing.

“Make sure you’re putting away cash for your rent or your mortgage,” she said.

Next, pay attention to your electricity and water bills.

“You want to make sure you’re taking care of utilities,” added Chapman. "You want to keep the lights on.”

As for your third and fourth priorities, budget for food and transportation. Now, is a good time to dip into your savings fund, if you need to. That upcoming stimulus check may help you, as well.

If you receive that check, Jessica Sharon, the Director of Financial Outreach from Pelican State Credit Union, recommends you ask yourself these questions.

“Have we exhausted all of these other options?” said Sharon. “Have we deferred payments? Have we tried to see what we need in our savings?”

The stimulus check is a one-time check, so Sharon says you need to take all measures to stretch that money. Ask your banks about their current relief programs. Or, if you don’t need the stimulus check immediately, put it away.

“It’s a really good time to put that into an emergency fund,” said Sharon.

If you do need to spend that money, spend it on the things you absolutely need. Don’t panic buy.

“Housing, food, immediate needs for your family… those are the most important things you can focus on at this time,” said Sharon.

At the end of the day, Sharon says it’s important to practice healthy financial habits to prepare you for possible future emergencies. You can even take this time to teach your kids.

“They’re at home. They’re probably overhearing the conversations you don’t want them to hear right now. But, it’s a really good time to use that as a learning experience,” said Sharon.

For National Financial Literacy Month, Mayor-president Broome announced free resources the community may access for financial advice home.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.