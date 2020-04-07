How to handle a dental emergency during COVID-19

The dental industry is yet another that has come to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19, after offices around the country closed down. That's left many people scrambling to find a place to go to take care of dental emergencies.

Most dentist offices in Louisiana closed down after the CDC recommended that patients postpone elective procedures like routine cleanings. Dentist offices that are still open are sanitizing rooms every hour, and continuing to use the universal safety precautions that they already use year-round to keep both patients and employees safe.

However, those with dental emergencies like tooth pain, infection, and dental trauma still need a place to go during this time, and often that ends up being the emergency room. According to the American Dental Association one ER visit every 15 seconds is dental related. However, right now most ER personnel are focused on COVID-19 related issues. Dr. Fred Smith of Alexandria Oral Surgery is one place in town that's still seeing patients right now, and aiming to keep local emergency rooms clear.

"With all of the dental offices being closed or on reduced hours I think would present a wave of patients presenting to the emergency room, clogging up the system diverting the attention away from the things that are important," says Dr. Fred Smith of Alexandria Oral Surgery.

