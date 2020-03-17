How to keep your child busy and learning, Cenla education plans

For the next few weeks, Louisiana students can enjoy time out of school.

This comes after Governor John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation to close all public K-12 schools until April 13.

While students are out, Cenla schools are offering virtual lessons and activities.

While most parents aren't used to having their children around during this time, Heather Mullins, a local mother of four, has been homeschooling for almost a decade and is encouraging parents to embrace this opportunity.

“Keep going over the math and the English, things they need help in,” Mullins said. “Take a step back from the things they are doing well in and do other things. One thing that came to my mind is take it to the kitchen. Math is able to be done and science is able to be done by baking and having fun in the kitchen. The kids don't really know that they're learning, but they're learning."

Here’s a list of Cenla’s education plans. We will update as we get more information.

Rapides Parish Education Plan:

As of now, the LDOE has suspended the educational seat time requirements as well as the total minimum number of instructional minutes required to account for an academic year.

In order to keep our students intellectually stimulated at this time, we are offering the following:

● Grade-level instructional packets distributed at our feeding sites.

● A list of free, digital resources

● In some cases, additional academic opportunities will be provided by your child’s

school through their website and/or social media sites.

The Louisiana Department of Education is working with the Federal Government and other vendors as they determine the appropriate courses of action regarding the ACT, Advanced Placement Exams, LEAP2025, and other assessment and accountability concerns:

● At this point, LEAP 2025 for grades 3-8 will begin no earlier than April 27

● LEAP 2025 Humanities (7th Grade) will begin no earlier than May 4

● The high school assessment window currently remains unchanged

Once decisions are made at the state and/or federal level regarding assessment and accountability, we will inform our employees, students, and families. When our students and teachers return on April 13th, we will do our best to not place undue stress on our students nor our teachers regarding statewide assessments.

We are confident in the teaching and learning that has occurred in the three-quarters of the year leading up to this unprecedented closure. We will work with our administrators and teachers to ensure that our children feel prepared, yet not overwhelmed, with standardized testing.

Report cards were scheduled to be distributed on Wednesday, March 25. Third-quarter grades will be posted in PowerSchool by March 25. Parents may access their child’s grades via the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Paper copies of reports cards will be distributed when students return on April 13.

Any other questions can be sent to questions@rpsb.usor call or text 528-1098.

Our Lady of Prompt Succor School:

"We are sharing what Our Lady of Prompt Succor School is doing to help our students during this unprecedented time. Our teachers have created assignments to review skills to build on what students already know. Our grade levels have worked together to create packets with a newsletter explaining the materials/assignments to keep students engaged until we return on April 13. These packets will be available for pick up on Wednesday, March 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. We will be distributing packets outside at the Divine Providence Center. We have also asked our families to join us in prayer together at 2:30 p.m. daily to pray a Novena to Our Lady of Prompt Succor for her intercession on our behalf. Although we are not physically together we want our students to know that they are still involved in a wonderful family of Our Lady of Prompt Succor School. If you have any questions or would like to join us, please call 318-446-0528"

Grant Parish Education Plan:

Instruction/Lessons: All faculty and staff will report to school on Monday, March 16, 2020. Teachers will begin providing optional instruction that may include online enrichment lessons or activities, printed enrichment packets for students. Enrichment lessons and activities will reinforce grade-level skills and allow students opportunities to refresh concepts previously taught in the school year. Printed enrichment packets may be available at schools beginning this week. Schools will communicate their plan to parents.

Students who are currently enrolled in online classes either through Edgenuity or Dual Enrollment are encouraged to continue the completion of online assignments. If there are concerns related to online course completion, please contact your school. At this time, only secondary students (7th - 12th) enrolled in web-based classes can request a Chromebook. Elementary students will be provided with take-home enrichment packets. Parents wishing to request a Chromebook must contact the school to allow the school time to review and approve the request. Parents will be required to pick up Chromebooks and sign a contract. Priority will be given to students enrolled in dual enrollment or other similar required courses. This is a school decision with not all schools distributing Chromebooks.

In addition to the printed enrichment packets, students can access the following online resources to review skills. These are not required but would provide additional support. ● Zearn ● Edgenuity ● Mobi Max ● Learnzillion ● Great Minds (Eureka) ● Imagine Learning ● Google Classroom ● Kahn Academy ● SpringBoard ● Freckle Communication.

It is important for the school to have current phone numbers so parents can continue to receive updated information through JText since current plans may need to be adjusted. Teachers may also communicate with students and parents through email, Remind, and Google classroom. School-specific information will be provided through school websites, JText, and Remind.

Vernon Parish Education Plan:

The Vernon Parish School Board will not be operating a distance education program during this closure. Instead, we will be providing At Home Learning Resources. These resources will be posted on our District Website by March 18. Please note that this is not required. Any further questions should be directed to the school principal. We will post more information on these enrichment items as soon as possible on our district website.

All dual enrollment high school courses will continue online.

Please follow the procedures outlined by Northwestern State University

Private Schools:

Holy Savior Menard High School: Although learning has temporarily been taken out of the four walls of our classrooms, Holy Savior Menard teachers and students are continuing the educational process by utilizing Microsoft Teams within Office 365. All teacher/student communication, including video conferencing, instructional videos, assignments, and quizzes will take place through this platform.

Just a few weeks removed from our administrative response to the Alexandria tornado – developing methods to keep our students engaged if we are ever without our school building – our teachers have stepped up to the challenge of educating our students in a new way. We are confident that our students, already familiar with Office 365, will embrace this technology. With the ability to keep virtually all students on track, HSM is thankful that our preparation and know-how will alleviate potential stress for students and families, especially graduating seniors.

While not an ideal shift in the middle of the semester, the seamless transition to an e-learning environment reminds us how special and unique our students and parents are – although we are delivering education in a new way we are continuing the journey we started at the beginning of this year, to fully developing each student, mind, body and soul. Starting Wednesday, we’ll be sharing ideas, solving problems, and working together as a community as we readjust to a structured learning routine at home.

