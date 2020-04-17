How you can apply for Chamber of Commerce small business grants

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced they will be awarding $5,000 grants to small businesses.

It's the "Save Small Business Fund." Small businesses with three to 20 employees can apply for a grant starting on Monday, April 20 at 2 p.m.

Small businesses can apply at savesmallbusiness.com.

"It can be critically important for a small business because even a small grant like $5000 can help them bridge until they find out they're going to receive some other assistance," said Deborah Randolph, President of the Cenla Chamber of Commerce. "Also until businesses are allowed to get back up and running so it can be an important bridge to pull in any funding that's possible."

Randolph said the grants can especially be helpful for businesses after the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection program tapped out on Thursday. The Small Business Administration said Thursday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program, after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. Small business owners across the U.S. whose loans have not yet been processed must wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program. Lawmakers have been arguing over whether to extend the program how it is now. It’s unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.

The grants are funded by corporate and philanthropic partners of the chamber. You can also call the Cenla Chamber of Commerce at (318) 442-6671 for assistance.

