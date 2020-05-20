Huckleberry Brewing Company adds food truck; hopes to reopen soon

In phase one of the governor's reopening plan, bars with food permits are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity. That's left some Cenla businesses who don’t have a food permit waiting to find out when they'll be able to open again.

Huckleberry Brewing Company is one of those local businesses that was excited to reopen, but for now, they're not able to, since they don't have a food permit.

The local microbrewery is continuing its drive-thru beer service that they've been operating since March, which they say has been largely successful. The brewery has also started brewing beer again, after selling out of existing inventory. One thing they are missing out on right now is the distribution to local restaurants. With fewer people eating out, they're not selling quite as much beer.

Another positive, though, is the new food truck they just purchased, so they'll be able to have food on-site once they do reopen.

"We've had food in the plans," said Dale Leboeuf with Huckleberry Brewing. "We wanted to add food at some point. We've had a good relation shop with many food trucks in the area and they've come out and it works well. I mean food trucks and breweries just go hand in hand. We've had a plan to get a food truck at some point, but with these uncertain times we realize we have to adapt and change to move forward so we went ahead and said let's just go for it."

Huckleberry Brewing is hopeful that they'll be able to reopen during phase two in June. They are still working on the food truck menu and hope to have it operational soon. Drive-thru beer pickup continues Tuesday through Saturday.

