Humane Society of Louisiana distributing pet food across state

Not only are people being affected by COVID-19, so are pets.

Ji Soo Song / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

Pet owners that are no longer financially stable have been left wondering how they're going to feed their animals.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is here to help pet owners across the state.

During the past couple of months, they've received a number of grants and food donations, including $30,000 from a cat welfare agency and $15,000 from an organization that wishes to remain anonymous.

The Humane Society has already done several drive-up food distributions in the New Orleans metro area.

They're now taking the show on the road and plan to hold distribution events in different regions across the state.

Humane Society officials say it's all about helping others during these trying times and making sure all pets are taken care of.

"For people that already were pet care takers and had pets or took care of people's animals, when they became financially impacted and were unable to purchase even their own basic supplies, that trickles down to pets," said Cheri Deatsch, Humane Society of Louisiana Disaster Relief Coordinator. "When people can't feed their animals, that's incredibly upsetting to them."

There's no word just yet on when the humane society will be visiting Alexandria.

For the latest information and travel dates, you can visit their website at HumaneLA.org.

There's also a tab on the website with information on volunteering and donating if you're interested.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.