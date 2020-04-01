Hundreds receive food from Food Bank drive-thru distribution

Hundreds of Cenla residents received food for their families at the Food Bank of Central Louisiana on Wednesday during a drive-thru distribution.

Every month the Cenla Community Action Committee serves 40-pound boxes, also known as "cheese boxes," to seniors.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the CCAC isn't able to serve families this month, so the food bank decided to step in and help.

CCAC members, volunteers, and the National Guard were on site to help make the day happen.

"Our entire team, I’m so grateful for them, they continue to show up every day and work hard to make sure people in need are being fed,” Jayne Wright-Velez, the executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana explained. “Even in these strange circumstances, and I thank God for them, I thank God for the National Guard. I don't know where we'd be without them.”

At the end of the day, 46,400 pounds of food were served to 476 households.

Another food drive will be held on April 7.

