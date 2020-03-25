ICE Air flying US citizens home from Central America during pandemic

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with the U.S. Department of State, has brought 209 U.S. citizens home on the return leg of two removal flights via ICE Air Operations.

According to Bryan Cox, ICE Southern Regional Public Affairs Director, a flight landed in Alexandria on Sunday, March 22.

The U.S. citizens were seated in the "space available" seats on flights to the U.S. from Honduras and El Salvador.

ICE removed Honduran nationals with final orders of removal from the United States to their home country on March 22. Salvadoran nationals were removed on March 24.

Statement from ICE:

"ICE will continue to work with the State Department to facilitate the safe return of U.S. citizens on future removal flight returns from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. These return operations could also potentially expand to other countries outside of the Northern Triangle."

